Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $237,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

