Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,166 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of -294.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

