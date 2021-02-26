Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $213,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ILPT opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

