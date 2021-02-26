Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $267,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

