Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $60.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.