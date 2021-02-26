Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $365.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.70. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

