Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.95-12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.90 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.02-4.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

