Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

XM stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

