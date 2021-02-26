Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

XM stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

