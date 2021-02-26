Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of XM stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

