Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of XM stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

