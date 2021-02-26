Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $507.49 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $502.77 million and approximately $507.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00011103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,191,504 coins and its circulating supply is 98,157,701 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

