Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

TNDM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

