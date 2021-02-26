Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NA. CIBC cut shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.44.

Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$80.10. 289,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,908. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.41. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$80.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$565,319.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

