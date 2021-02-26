Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issued By Oppenheimer

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aramark in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Aramark stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

