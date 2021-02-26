Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Reduced by Analyst

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BANF. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,280,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,126,182.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,856. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after buying an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

