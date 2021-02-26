Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Increased by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.54.

NYSE MTB opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

