Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Lowered by Raymond James

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.25.

Shares of H opened at C$26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Hydro One Limited has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.78.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

