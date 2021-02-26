Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,286. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

