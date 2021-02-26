Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PPD, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PPD in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. William Blair also issued estimates for PPD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Shares of PPD opened at $35.23 on Friday. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 601.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 50.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,573,000 after buying an additional 3,785,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,731 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter worth $37,414,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

