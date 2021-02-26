Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Boosted by Cormark

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.42.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.75.

Shares of EQB opened at C$133.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$146.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total transaction of C$529,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,105,582.69.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

