Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Epizyme, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Epizyme in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPZM. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of EPZM opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Epizyme by 111.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,758 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $7,943,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Epizyme by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares in the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP raised its holdings in Epizyme by 22.4% in the third quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 469,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock valued at $202,079. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

