Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HALO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of HALO opened at $47.31 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after purchasing an additional 705,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,878 shares of company stock worth $6,100,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

