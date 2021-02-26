Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,803 shares of company stock worth $22,995,433. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

