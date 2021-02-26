Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crocs, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.