Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issued By B. Riley

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

