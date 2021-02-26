Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $23.68 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.