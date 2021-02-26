Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Puma has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.