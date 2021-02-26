Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.10 ($101.29).

PUM opened at €88.74 ($104.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a PE ratio of 177.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. Puma has a 52-week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

