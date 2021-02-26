Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.23. Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 208 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.