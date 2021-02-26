PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $65.43 on Thursday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $813,000.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

