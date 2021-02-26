Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

PSA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,255. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

