PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT opened at $55.19 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.14). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.