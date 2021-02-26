PSC Insurance Group Limited (PSI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on April 6th

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About PSC Insurance Group

PSC Insurance Group Limited provides insurance services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates through four segments: Distribution, Agency, United Kingdom, and Group. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online travel and medical indemnity, and wholesale and retail insurance broking activities.

