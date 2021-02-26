PSC Insurance Group Limited (PSI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on April 6th

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
About PSC Insurance Group
