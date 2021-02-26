Prudential’s (PUK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PUK stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,263. Prudential has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

