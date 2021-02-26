Provexis plc (PXS.L) (LON:PXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Provexis plc (PXS.L) (LON:PXS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Provexis plc (PXS.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,675,207 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.78.

Provexis plc (PXS.L) Company Profile (LON:PXS)

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

