Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 8.7%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.95. 273,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 473,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $891.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Prothena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

