Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.06 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 3.69 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,852 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £13.14 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.75.

About Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

