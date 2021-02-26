Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Shares Down 4.8%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.18. 333,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 548,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTQ. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Protech Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$242.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.59.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

