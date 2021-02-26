Prospect Hill Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prospect Hill Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

