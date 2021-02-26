ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 7.6%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s stock price were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 6,627,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 2,449,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.