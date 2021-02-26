ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Up 11.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s share price shot up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.79. 9,777,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 4,073,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTY. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 88.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $131,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

