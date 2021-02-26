ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Down 3.4%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.61. Approximately 1,428,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 428,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 59,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

