ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 227,562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.41. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

