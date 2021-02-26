ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

