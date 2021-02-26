ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $3,102,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPK opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

