ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,893. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

