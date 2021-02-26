Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $10.03 on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,806. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.73 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $2,649,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 997,703 shares of company stock worth $40,084,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

