Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,472 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $123,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $115,014.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Jennifer Bealer sold 289 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $11,190.08.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $10.03 on Thursday, hitting $43.31. 2,762,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,806. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after buying an additional 235,442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,930,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

