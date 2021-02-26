Profund Advisors LLC Invests $952,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NYSE DQ opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.