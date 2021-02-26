Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Total by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Total by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Total by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $48.94.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

