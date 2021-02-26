Profund Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,681 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.